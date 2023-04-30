Andres Hurtado He spoke about his state of health in the recent edition of “Sábado con Andrés” on April 29. The television host invited a specialist to his program to talk about the functioning of the heart and took the opportunity to tell how he does to care for this vital organ. He said that he conducts the program connected to cardiac equipment. “I had 12 arrhythmias,” explained the comedian exactor. As recalled, in February of this 2023 he was admitted to a clinic after suffering tachycardia.

She narrated that on that occasion she had celebrated her birthday with Eva Ayllón and Natalia Málaga, and after this event she began to feel bad. However, the fact did not become major and she was able to recover favorably.

