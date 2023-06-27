Andres Hurtado and Alfredo Benavides have been friends for years. In this sense, the popular TV host knows things that no one else knows about Jorge Benavides’ brother, such as his real feelings for Gabriela Serpa. No one has been indifferent to the jealousy and flirtation between the two comic actors of “J.B. on ATVs”but that romance that had not been formalized came to an end with an ampay from “Magaly TV, the firm”, in which the member of the Serpa Clan is seen with a mysterious young man.

What did Andrés Hurtado reveal about Alfredo Benavides?

Through a post on his account instagram, Andrés Hurtado felt the need to reveal how affected Alfredo Benavides would have been when he found out about Gabriela Serpa’s ampay with another man. Chibolín affirmed that he had been crying for her with a glass of a popular drink. “I CONFESS BEFORE THE COUNTRY that Alfredo Benavides @alfredobenavidesg is a FOOL and he doesn’t know what he wants in his life,” he wrote.

“That all of Peru finds out that on Saturday I cried with a whiskey because Gabriela Serpa’s ampay hurt with the chibolo”, said the also comedian at the same time that Gabriela Serpa appeared on the program Magaly Medina to tell his truth.

Andrés Hurtado ‘throws out’ Alfredo Benavides. Photo: Instagram capture

Was Gabriela Serpa in love with Alfredo Benavides?

In a recent edition of “JB on ATVs”, Gabriela Serpa sat in the red chair of “The Value of Vegetables” and stated that she had feelings for Alfredo Benavides. “Gabriela, did you ever think that with the fat man you found the love of your life?”, was the question; she replied yes.

“(I thought he was the love of my life) because I thought he was a mature man. He seemed affectionate to me, he supported me a lot in the circus, so a woman always needs that protection from a man and yes, I thought about it at one point, I said: ‘We could try it.’ But then Alfredo said that he was polyamorous and he cheated on me. Why am I going to waste my time with someone who doesn’t want to. We see each other Wednesday and Thursday, you used to flower here, but later outside, nothing, ”he said.

