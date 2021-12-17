In mid-September of this year, the host of Because today is Saturday with Andrés reaffirmed that he made the decision to run for the presidency of the Republic in 2026 in order to become the successor of the current head of state, Pedro Castillo. Today, December 16, several weeks later, the popular figure of Panamericana TV gave an interview to El Popular, where he referred to the current situation in the country and his political ambitions.

Andrés Hurtado and his plans to become president in 2026

In the conversation, the TV presenter was asked whether he continued to think about running as a presidential candidate. Faced with this question, he replied that his plans to launch himself as President of the Republic still stand.

“ In 2026 of course, do not doubt it, if President Castillo has been able to do it, why can’t I do it? “Hurtado said at first.

However, he added that it is still “very premature” to talk about campaign preparations because there are four years to go before the term of the current president-elect ends.

Also, about the current political situation in the country after a failed vacancy attempt against President Pedro Castillo, Andrés Hurtado said: “We must give President Castillo time to order the country, he just has 120 days.”

In addition, he hopes that the problems that plague the country will improve. “You have to think positive,” added Josetty Hurtado’s father.

Andrés Hurtado denounces bad care at the clinic, but then retracts

The presenter used his social networks to publicly denounce the Good Hope clinic in Miraflores for having received bad service from it. Installed in the medical center, the Panamericana driver recorded a video expressing his defense and showing his indignation.

