Andres Hurtado He congratulated his daughter Josetty for the success she has been building with her work as an influencer from the United States, where she has been living for some years. The presenter of Because today is Saturday with Andrés took advantage of a moment of his program to express how proud he feels as a father. “I belong to Peru and she belongs to the world,” he commented.

“I have not commented because I do not want to rise to the great worldwide popularity of Josetty. I only said hello on the networks because it is her time and it is true that children can greatly exceed parents. Today, Josetty surpassed me long and hard, because I only belong to Peru and she belongs to the world, and handles 52 brands, “said the comedian exactor.

Andrés Hurtado made reference to the recent report made by the program Magaly TV, the firm about the glamorous life that Josetty leads in Los Angeles, where he works for the cosmetics entrepreneur Jen Gerard and also for Theresa Roemer, owner of one of the most impressive closets of the world.

“Congratulations daughter, I am really proud,” continued the 55-year-old famous, who also had no problem thanking Magaly Medina for highlighting the career of his first-born.

“I don’t give a damn about the mediocrity of not thanking me. I bow down and thank Magaly Medina very much, for more differences (that we have), she has said that she already loves me a little bit, I thank her very much, “he added.

