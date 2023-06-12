Andres Hurtado took advantage of the latest edition of his program, broadcast last Saturday June 10, to communicate with one of the Telemundo presenters he met in Mexico. Let’s remember that the controversial TV host traveled to that country a few days ago at the invitation of the chain to clarify what happened to his producer, whom he fired LIVE for an alleged mistake he had made while the grand finale of Miss Peru was taking place: the pre.

Minutes before the popular ‘Chibolín’ called LIVE the host of Telemundo Chiky Bombom, he had manifested this wish to his public: “I want to marry her yes or yes (…) My daughters adore her, I can’t imagine when they call her ‘mom'”, commented Stolen. After connecting by video call with the also influencer, he did not hesitate to propose to her. “If you confirm that you arrive on Saturday, I will prepare this set and bring 10 priests to marry us,” said the controversial driver to the surprise of the international presenter.

#Andrés #Hurtado #proposed #MATRIMONIO #LIVE #popular #international #host #quotYes #yesquot