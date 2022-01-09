Andres Hurtado He returned to Panamericana TV with a renewed program. In an exclusive dialogue with the newspaper La República, the former comedian assured that after the departure of Cuban Dalia Durán from the Saturday program, he will not renew her contract.

“With Magaly Medina, in her program, we covered six months of the contract and it ended in December and we did it with great affection, with great respect, with great dedication and her contract ended (…) I thanked her for her services,” she said in front of to cameras.

For his part, when asked if he would have her again, Andrés Hurtado said that it was not in his plans: “No, because every year we renew, also Raúl and Álvaro told me that they were annoyed because he made too many mentions. No, lie. Dalia knows that we have treated her very well, “she said.

Andrés Hurtado confirms his admission to TV Azteca

Since the middle of last year, the ex-comedian Andrés Hurtado confessed that he would go to Mexico to host his first program abroad; however, nothing came to fruition.

Today, Saturday January 8, the driver told the newspaper La República that his contract has already been signed and in May of this year he would debut on a TV Azteca program without neglecting Because today is Saturday with Andrés.

Dalia Durán thanks Andrés Hurtado for the space in his program

After the contract ended and the Venezuelan Dalia Durán said goodbye to the co-hosting of Because today is Saturday with Andrés, the model only had words of thanks for who was her boss and shook her hand in the moments she needed the most.

In this regard, he stated: “He is a person to whom I have to thank a lot, especially because he supported me in the worst moments of my life. Here the truth is that my contract ended on December 18 and that’s it. “

Andrés Hurtado paid rent for Dalia Durán’s apartment

The host gave his opinion on different current affairs with La República. One of them was the short stay of the singer Dalia Durán, who was in the eye of the storm after denouncing the father of her children for gender abuse. Andrés Hurtado revealed that he paid the rent for the Cuban’s apartment for several months. “We with Magaly Medina in her program covered six months of the contract and it ended in December. We did it with a lot of affection, a lot of respect, with a lot of dedication ”.