This Sunday, January 31, Andrés Hurtado turns 56 and celebrated his day in the program Because today is Saturday with Andrés to later share moments with his family at home.

The TV host posted on Instagram a reflection that he made during the early morning among all the flower arrangements he received on the special date.

“Now the reality of life (…) it is already about a quarter past one, yes (I am) here at home, at the door, alone, meditating, saying that I am very happy because I am healthy. What I ask of life now is health, I no longer have to ask for anything else because God gives work and bread ”, commented the former comedian.

The Panamericana television figure also shared the video of the moment in which he is honored by his family and neighbors, who sang “Happy Birthday” while he held his chocolate cake.

Andrés Hurtado had been infected with coronavirus in September 2020 and remained hospitalized in a health center for several days.

“I am one of the six cases in the world that has given me two coronaviruses. When this pandemic appeared, I was admitted to the San Pablo clinic, I lost my speech, I stopped breathing in the street, I have everything registered. I just stopped breathing, swallowing hard. The lungs were compressed ”, he commented on the Beto Ortiz program.

