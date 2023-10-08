During the last years, Christian Yaipén He has become one of the most loved and respected musicians by the public after assuming the leadership of one of the most representative orchestras of cumbia, such as Group 5. Added to this is his vocal technique and interpretation of the most popular songs. emblematic of the nicknamed ‘Golden Group of Peru’, which has stolen the hearts of its followers and many public figures. Such is the case of Andrés Hurtado, who dedicated some emotional words, through his social networks, to the vocalist of this consecrated cumbia orchestra.

Through his Instagram account, Andrés Hurtado congratulated Christian Yaipén because the song ‘Amor Volver’, by Group 5, took first place on the ‘Top Music Videos’ list on the YouTube platform. After that, the TV host named the vocalist of this orchestra as the number one in the cumbia genre and praised his talent for singing. “With his prodigious voice that God gave him (…) Giant, son Christian!”, wrote the Panamericana TV figure. The singer spoke out and thanked the nicknamed ‘Chibolín’ for his affection. “Very happy to meet you, dear Andrés. I laughed too much. Thank you for the affection, which is reciprocal!” said the interpreter.

Andrés Hurtado praises Christian Yaipén for his voice. Photo: Instagram/Andrés Hurtado

