Andres Hurtado was face to face with Fabio Ubierna, who is the son of the late producer William Guille, in charge of turning programs such as “Risas y salsa”, “Aló Gisela” and “Risas de América” into television hits. However, the Panamericana driver very sincerely revealed the bitter experience he had to go through with Guille. “He is a man who hurt me a lot, made me suffer a lot and I even tried to kill myself, for everything he did to me (…) he mistreated me, humiliated me, practically destroyed my life,” said Hurtado.

On the other hand, Andrés confessed that he still has not been able to excuse the deceased Guillermo Guille, because he revealed that he felt very mistreated by the actions of the Argentine. However, he highlighted the importance that he carried and means for figures such as Gisela Valcárcel, Janet Barboza, among others.

