Andres Hurtado participated in the last edition of the Telethon held last Saturday, September 9. In that event, the TV host broke down in the middle of the live broadcast for not achieving the goal set at the beginning. In that sense, they sought to raise more than 12 million; However, only 8,017,217 million soles were reached. After this event, social media users criticized him and did not hesitate to remind him that, in 2022, he was against this collection in favor of the patients of the San Juan de Dios clinic.

The criticism against Andrés Hurtado increased even more when the popular ‘Chibolín’ published some videos of his experience in the Telethon on his social networks and pinned the clip where he cried as outstanding. Faced with the wave of detractors, the TV presenter made the decision to limit the comments of his followers on his Instagram account.

Andrés Hurtado previously criticized the organization of the San Juan de Dios clinic; However, in the last edition of Telethon 2023 he was one of the official hosts. Photo: LR composition/Instagram/Andrés Hurtado

#Andrés #Hurtado #decision #networks #receiving #criticism #participation #Telethon

