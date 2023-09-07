Is this rumor true? Andrés Hurtado was the most recent guest on the program ‘Magaly TV, la firme’. the driver of Pan American Television He took the opportunity to narrate his experiences in ‘La casa de Magaly’, in which he has been one of the most controversial characters. However, in the middle of the interview, he released a statement that no one expected: that ‘Robotina’ and ‘Robotín’ would have resumed their relationship. What else did Hurtado say? Know it in this note.

Would ‘Robotina’ have resumed her romance with ‘Robotín’?

Andres Hurtado he elaborated on his stay in ‘Magali’s house. He revealed that, at first, he did not connect with any of the members of the reality show, what’s more, he did not know or like them, but over time they knew how to earn his appreciation.

However, in the middle of the interview with Magaly Medina‘chibolin‘ talked about Alfredo Benavides and the bad luck he has had in love after being associated with various showgirls, such as Fiorella Retiz and Gabriela Serpa.

“Alfredo, the last of Alfredo… The thing about (Fiorella) Retiz didn’t come out, the thing about (Gabriela) Serpa is over… The last thing, forgive me for my words… ‘Robotina’ is back with ‘Robotin’ ”,said Andrés, to the surprise of Magaly Medina.

The ‘Urraca’ couldn’t believe what she was hearing, coming out in defense of the dancer. Despite this, Hurtado continued to defend her position and firmly stated that everything he said was true.

Is Germán Loero with ‘Robtina’?

German Loeroand Karelys Molina spoke on TikTok for all their followers and, at the insistence of their own followers, they denied that they are having an affair. The comic actress stressed that she is not looking for a relationship at the moment, after the end of her relationship with the tiktoker Miguelito.

Germán Loero even denied that at some point he disguised himself as a robot, a direct allusion to Alan Castillo, ‘Robotín’, Karelys Molina’s ex-partner. “40 and 20”, wrote another user, referring to the 43 years of the actor and the 22 of the ‘Robotina’.

