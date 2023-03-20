As it happens to Magaly Medina and Rodrigo González, Andrés Hurtado is one of the drivers who suffers the most from the technical problems of the production of “Sábado con Andrés”. Many times the TV presenter calls his team’s attention for making these mistakes on his live show. And, this last weekend, it seemed that things had changed before the calm reaction that the character of Pan American; however, this was short-lived.

“Calm down. They don’t want to be fired, right? My boss has asked me to take sanity. Was there a small mistake? Ah, no problem,” said Andrés Hurtado. “Look at my answer, failing is human. In the cut I’m going to take the… (laughs)”, he joked shortly after.

Andrés Hurtado gets upset with the soundman of his live program

An intense moment was experienced on the set of “Sábado con Andrés” when Andrés Hurtado called out one of his live sound engineers for not having placed the correct track for Dailyn Curbelo’s presentation on the program. Do you have a sound problem? Because the sound does not come out and people are writing to me, ”the driver told his worker.

And as if that were not enough, he also criticized the performance of this one live. “I am in a live program and I think that you are not qualified and they are going to have to retire”, added.

Andrés Hurtado claims the producer of his program

Andrés Hurtado had his birthday in January and was therefore surprised by the production team of his program with a small cake. This was not to the liking of the popular ‘Chibolin’who dismissed as “ridiculous” that the cake was not the traditional size.

His producer explained to him the reason for the small cake and that is that he had forgotten his birthday. Later, he blew out the candles and asked as a wish that the producer leave his program. Although it is worth mentioning that these jokes are already the daily bread in “Saturday with Andres” so no one takes it personally.