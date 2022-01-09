Andres Hurtado He was consulted again about his participation in the presidential campaigns to be president of the country for 5 years. In that sense, in statements to The Republic joked with a reporter about this wish that the television host expressed a few months ago.

“We know that you are a very active person in politics, you have participated in campaigns, you have reaffirmed that you want to be president,” said the press person, reminding him that he accompanied candidates during the 2021 elections.

The driver of Because today is Saturday with Andrés gave an ironic answer, very much in his style and sense of humor. “ In 2026 I will be the president of the country, I will see you in the Palace interviewing me If Castillo is president, why shouldn’t I be? the only thing I lack is the hat, “said the figure of Panamericana Televisión.

“I’m going to change the whole guard, everyone will wear Versace, “added Hurtado causing laughter on the set of the Saturday space this January 8.

Andrés Hurtado dreams of the presidency

It is not the first time that he speaks of assuming the mandate of the country. In December 2021, he spoke about the same desire.

In this regard, he said that it was premature to talk about the issue because there are more than 4 years left until the current president’s term ends. Pedro Castillo.

Thanks Dalia Durán’s time of service

At another point in the interview, Dalia Durán was asked about hiring. On the case, he gave his reasons why he would not work with her again.

“With Magaly Medina, in her program, we covered six months of contract and it ended in December and we did it with great affection, with great respect, with great dedication and her contract ended (…) I thanked her for her services,” he said.

“No, because every year we renew, also Raúl and Álvaro told me they were annoyed because he made too many mentions. No, lie. Dalia knows that we have treated her very well, “he added.