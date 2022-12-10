Andres Hurtado, host of the program “Because today is Saturday with Andrés”, is one of those with one of the longest careers in the medium. Colloquially called “Chibolín” before becoming an image on the small screen, he had a relationship with Marilu Montiel.

The love of both led to a marriage and, later, the birth of the two famous daughters of the former dancer: Josetty and Génesis Hurtado. Find out how they met and what he does in recent days.

How did Andrés Hurtado meet Marilú Montiel, his ex-wife and mother of his daughters?

María Luisa Huayta Machado, called in the artistic world as Marilu Montielfrom La Victoria, Lima, met Andrés Hurtado when he was presenting his dance shows at the Gata Caliente café theater.

According to statements provided by the animator Rosibetty to “Secret Lives”, a program hosted by beto ortiz, the couple met for the first time in said café theater. Hurtado’s infatuation with Marilú began to be suspected, since she began to interrupt her friendly activities, such as the usual dinners with her coworkers after finishing their shows. Instead, she preferred to spend time with Montiel.

Marilú Montiel met Andrés Hurtado due to the artistic world. Photo: LR composition/YouTube and Instagram screenshots/@marilumontiel12

Soon after, in 1987, they did not hesitate to frame the mutual love they felt with a wedding. They began to live together despite the fact that, according to Paco Ferrer, he was living on a rooftop in Palermo at that time.

Something that those who were very close to marriage have emphasized is that, despite the fact that they did not yet enjoy as much economic greatness as they do today, they managed to make it quite sumptuous. “She always had exquisite details, she married mariachis and everything was very pompous,” said Paco Ferrer for the Ortiz program.

What does Marilú Montiel, ex-wife of Andrés Hurtado, do?

Marilu Montielwho is 61 years old and is four years older than Andrés Hurtado, leads a life far from Peruvian lands, since he lives, like his daughters Josetty and Génesis, in the United States.

Marilú Montiel is far from television flashes, she lives in the US. Photo: LR composition/Instagram capture/@marilumontiel12

Through her social networks, she sheds light on the not-so-calm life she experiences, since she is always surrounded by luxuries. As for her profession as an artist, she occasionally does some photo shoots, but she is far from the small screen.

Likewise, on his social network Facebook, he introduces himself as a former student of Miami Dade College and who works in that city as a government paralegal.

Where was Andrés Hurtado, ‘Chibolín’, born?

Television presenter Andrés Hurtado, better known as ‘Chibolín’, was born in Callao, Peru. In addition to his career on the small screen, ‘Chibolín’ is also a Peruvian businessman, producer and ex-humorist.