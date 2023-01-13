He said it all. Andres Hurtado He appeared on the set of “Préndete” on the morning of Friday, January 13 and made the presenters of the program nervous with all the incidents he commented on. However, one of the most surprising was the mention of Adriana Quevedo, who would have had internal problems with Karla Tarazona, according to some rumors that began to spread in recent days. Given this, the famous driver made a strong revelation.

Everything happened in the middle of a conversation that he had with the presenters. The popular “Chibolín” indicated that, apparently, Rafael Fernández’s ex-partner would not have a good relationship with Melissa Paredes, the new member of the program. Likewise, he warned her not to do the same as with the previous driver. “People are screaming that Karla doesn’t get along with Melissa. If you already took one” he pointed out, generating astonishment.