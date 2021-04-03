Andrés Hurtado became one of the first to congratulate the recovery of his friend and colleague Ernesto Pimentel, who overcame COVID-19 a few days ago.

As recalled, on March 25, the host of El reventonazo de la Chola sent a statement in which he said that he was in isolation after having tested positive for the coronavirus.

The message worried his followers and colleagues in the artistic medium, who sent him messages of encouragement predicting a speedy recovery.

After several days in silence, Ernesto Pimentel took to his social networks to reveal that he had overcome the disease. AND Andres Hurtado He did not hesitate to dedicate a short message from his own Instagram account, where he showed emotion for the news.

“Happy! My brother Ernesto, my Chola Chabuca already recovered“He wrote next to the well-known driver’s post.

Andrés Hurtado happy after learning that Ernesto Pimentel overcame COVID-19. Photo: Andrés Hurtado / Instagram

Ernesto Pimentel: “Thank God and free from COVID-19”

Through their social networks, Ernesto Pimentel celebrated having overcome the coronavirus. The driver shared a cute photo with his little son.

“Thank God and free from COVID-19. Thank you for all your messages, advice and prayers. I renew my commitment to continue celebrating life. I share my hope that we can all hug each other soon #CuidemonosEntreTodos “, was the message that accompanied the publication.

Ernesto Pimentel announced that he overcame the coronavirus. Photo: Twitter

Ernesto Pimentel asks his followers not to lower their guard

The driver of El reventonazo de la Chola said in a video that he was in good health after being diagnosed with COVID-19. In addition, he took the opportunity to ask all his followers to continue taking care of themselves.

“My defenses are very good. Despite all the restrictions, today we are carrying a more contagious strain, more difficult to cope with. I ask everyone to regulate efforts from where they are to be able to face it, to be able to hug each other when all this happens, to be able to celebrate life later, ”he said.

