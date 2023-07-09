Andres Hurtado surprised all his followers by going to Mexico with his producer José Malpartida Abadía, after having starred in a controversial dismissal that led the popular ‘Chibolín’ to be the face of international media covers. However, the Peruvian driver of “Sábado con Andrés” surprised by revealing that the face of his companion makes him want to fire him again due to his inexpressiveness, despite the fact that he should have been happy enjoying the Acapulco beach .

“What am I doing on the beaches of Acapulco with him? Look,” said Andrés Hurtado, pointing to his producer, who showed a completely serious face. “The funniest thing is that I try to get along with him (…), a little to live life and look how expressive he is. Gross! That’s why I want to throw him out of Acapulco”he added. “I have tried everything and he never changes his face, it makes me want to fire him again,” she wrote in the description of the TikTok published.

Who is the producer of Andrés Hurtado?

The producer of “Saturday with Andres” and who, therefore, works with Andrés Hurtado responds to the name of Jose Malpartida Abadía. Contrary to what many believe, this character has been working with “Chibolín” for many years and in his different projects on television.

“I have known Andrés for more than 10 years, we form the program together, we produce it together week by week and we have a relationship and friendship beyond work”Malpartida once said.

The host of ‘Sábados con Andrés’ insulted his producer during his program. Photo: LR file

