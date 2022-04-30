Andres Hurtado has managed to be news in Mexico. The host of “Because today is Saturday with Andrés” is linked to the host of Aztec TV Curvy Zelma. A foreign media revealed that the Peruvian presenter gave her a luxurious jewel as a sign of her affection and her intentions to have more than a friendship with her.

“In one of the many meetings and walks that this important man took through the corridors and television forums, he was captivated by the beauty of a sensual TV Azteca host (…) we refer to nothing more and nothing less than the beautiful Curvy Zelma ”, indicates the portal La Verdad.

According to the information, Andrés Hurtado asked the channel’s executives for the possibility of going to Peru with her to do some television programs together; however, they denied that request, as there are still pending contracts.

YOU CAN SEE Andrés Hurtado and Laura Bozzo live an emotional reunion: “Planning big contracts”

Andrés Hurtado was rejected

A few days ago, Curvy Zelma published a photo on Instagram in which he appears next to the animator. “Andrés Hurtado, from Peru to the world. You are a guy! How nice to have you in our country. we had delicious dinner ”, expressed the model.

La Verdad also pointed out that the host of Panamericana TV has invited her to eat on several occasions and that the gift he gave her was a stunning diamond ring, but Curvy Zelma turned it down.

What does Andrés Hurtado do on TV Azteca?

They call him a tycoon and he is considered the ‘Peruvian Don Francisco’ in Mexico. Without a doubt, Andrés Hurtado’s lifestyle has attracted a lot of attention on TV Azteca. They assure that he would be about to close a millionaire contract with the television channel.

YOU CAN SEE Andrés Hurtado wants his daughter Genesis to compete in Miss Peru: “They would pite in the country”

“This person from the office of the channel’s executives and who preferred to keep his identity anonymous told us that the businessman and the television station are in talks to sell him some shares of the television channel ”, asserts the foreign media.

Who is Curvy Zelma?

Curvy Zelma was born in Mexico City on August 2, 1991. She is 29 years old and her real name is Zelma Cherem. Her main goal is to build a career in the media in Mexico.