A tense moment was experienced during the last edition of “Sábado con Andrés”, when Andres Hurtado LIVE called attention to one of the sound engineers of his program for not placing the correct audio for the presentation of the Cuban singer Dailyn Curbelo. The presenter did not hesitate to express his anger and had some harsh words for his production member. Do you have a sound problem? Because the sound does not come out and people are writing to me, ”he commented at the beginning.

Subsequently, he questioned the work done by the staff and even criticized the performance of their work during a television space that is broadcast on the air. “I’m on a live show and I think you’re not qualified and they’re going to have to pull out,” she added. It should be noted that it is not the first time that the popular ‘Chibolín’ has claimed his team in front of cameras.