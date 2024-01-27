The charismatic driver Andrés Hurtado, known as 'Chibolin', was the most recent guest on the program 'Everything is filtered', in which he was characterized with the role of 'Great Seer of Latin America'. In addition to sharing some predictions about local entertainment, she surprised more than one by expressing her doubts about the participation of her daughters Josetty and Génesis Hurtado in the cooking reality show 'The Great Chef: Celebrities'. What did the presenter of 'Because today is Saturday with Andrés' say? Find out in the following note.

What did Andrés Hurtado say about the presence of Josetty and Génesis in 'The Great Chef: Celebrities'?

During the broadcast of the program Panamericana Television, Andrés Hurtado did not hesitate to talk about his daughters' recent entry into 'The Great Chef: Celebrities'. In that sense, it is important to emphasize that Josetty and Génesis Hurtado were presented as part of the contestants who will compete along with other well-known figures in this new gastronomic competition format.

However, viewers were surprised when Hurtado expressed her lack of confidence in her own daughters' cooking skills. When consulted by the driver Samuel Suarez Regarding the possibilities of Josetty and Génesis passing the first week of the contest, the actor also opened up: “Incredible, they throw them both away immediately, what a shame, but I can't say otherwise.”

Despite this, Samu insisted and asked if he thinks there was a chance that the influencers could make it through the first week, to which Andrés Hurtado responded negatively and mentioned that he could not lie, even when they are his daughters.

What will the new season of 'The Great Chef: Celebrities' be like?

The sixth season of 'The Great Celebrity Chef' presents significant changes, since now the competition will be in pairs and not individuals. Ricky Rodriguez, Latina's entertainment manager, gave details about this new dynamic: “In this season, we wanted to go one step further and participation will be in pairs, that is, it will not only be one who cooks, but two people. 8 pairs are planned, so we will have 16 celebrities in the kitchen.”

The first confirmed duos include sisters Josetty and Génesis Hurtado, the actors Joaquin Escobar and Rodrigo Sánchez Patinothe married couple Ximena Diaz and Pancho Cavero, besides of the comic duo of Damián and Toyo.

In the coming days, the four remaining duos will be revealed and the public is waiting to find out who the additional participants in this exciting culinary challenge will be. Among the speculations, there is talk of the possible participation of Gino Assereto and Jota Benzas well as Karen Schwarz and Ezio Oliva. The competition promises to be intense despite the comments of 'Chibolín', who does not predict much luck for his heirs.