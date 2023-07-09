In a situation that has surprised the audience, the television presenter Andrés Hurtado once again faced his producer live during the broadcast of his program “Saturdays with Andrés“. The reason for the confrontation was that the latter did not have a previously agreed spot ready.

The incident occurred when the driver was talking with the dentist Manuel Posadas and at a certain moment he asked his production to put on the advertising video about the change that one of his patients had; however, they informed him that they did not have it prepared.

Immediately, Hurtado went directly to his producer, who was a few steps away from him. The tension was palpable on the set while the presenter, visibly annoyed, alluded to the failure to deliver the material.

Despite the awkward moment, the worker was blunt with his response and assured that, hours before the program, he had confirmed that he would not have the advertising spot ready.

Faced with repeated refusals, the driver of “Sábados con Andrés” replied: “don’t play stupidyou are not being specific in the question”. In an attempt to justify what happened, the guest dentist clarified that the problem was due to editing and time issues, since the material could not be worked on from one day to the next.

Andrés Hurtado faces his producer for the second time

It is not the first time that this type of situation has happened in the program, since Hurtado had even fired his live producer after he found an error in a questionnaire addressed to one of his guests.

Although this time it did not come to that, it did draw his attention and he complained about what happened, since he assured that after such incidents people call him “crazy”.

