Andrés Hurtado is one of the characters who has given us the most to talk about in ‘Magaly’s house‘. Recently, in one of the episodes of Magaly Medina’s cohabitation reality show, the Panamericana TV presenter revealed that one of her luxurious jewels had been stolen from her belongings. After that, Carlos Cacho He was concerned about what happened and said that they should go through each other’s belongings to find the high-value object.

How much would the ring that, according to Andrés Hurtado, was stolen from him be worth?

The comedian Andrés Hurtado assured that one of his expensive jewels had been stolen during his stay in ‘La casa de Magaly’. This is how the well-known figure from ‘Sábado con Andrés’ approached Patricio Suárez Vértiz, Carlos Cacho and Fiorella Retiz to tell them what had happened and revealed the exorbitant figure of what her ring would cost.

“I have brought about seven pieces of jewelry and the diamond ring is missing. Now, one more ring, one less ring, it doesn’t matter. It’s small, 23,000 or 22,000 dollars, it’s not how much it costs or the carats. let’s get to the fact”, he expressed worried.

What did Andrés Hurtado say to his colleagues from ‘La casa de Magaly’?

In the preview of the episode this Monday, September 25, in Magaly Medina’s reality show, it is seen that this story is not over yet, because Andrew He approached the other inhabitants of the house to talk about the incident with his ring. He claimed that one of them was the one who had stolen the ring.

“Are you thinking that we have stolen from you?“said Samahara. To which Hurtado responded: “It’s not that I’m implying. I’m sure one of you or the boys stole it.”. The entire story will be seen in the new edition of ‘Magaly TV, la firma’.

