Magaly Medina communicated by video call with Andrés Hurtado, who is in the United States after being invited to some Telemundo programs, since the news that he fired his producer in his last live program reached international ears. This is how he walked through the main productions of said recognized medium, in which he was initially criticized for the actions he had with his co-worker, who made a mistake live.

“I made 27 headlines worldwide, simply because this is a performance. This is a show (…) I’ve been funny and don’t forget that I’m alone, conducting a four-hour program and I have to put that spark in it“, he explained.