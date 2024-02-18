Andres Hurtado scheduled a boxing fight between Jonathan Maicelo and David 'Pantera' Zegarra in 2023. The popular 'Chibolín' indicated the date on which this sporting event would take place, which generated great expectations in the public and the media. However, this has not been carried out so far and Maicelo went on camera to complain to the Panamericana TV figure why he does not organize the tournament immediately. Given this, Hurtado He did not hesitate to send a strong response to the boxer.

How was the reunion between Jonathan Maicelo and 'Pantera' Zegarra on Andrés Hurtado's program?

In October 2023, Jonathan Maicelo expressed his dissatisfaction with 'Panther' Zegarra, whom he described as a “hypocrite” for attending Hurtado's program. According to Maicelo, Zegarra was on the set of that TV show for money, while he attended for dignity.

For its part, David 'Pantera' Zegarra He maintained a calmer posture during Andrés Hurtado's program. At one point, he revealed that he lost respect for Maicelo after an incident in which his colleague slapped her, which marked the beginning of a personal feud.

This situation showed the strong rivalry and the clash of personalities between the two, which left a media precedent for the meeting.

What was the date of the fight between Jonathan Maicelo and 'Pantera' Zegarra?

The fight between Jonathan Maicelo and David 'Pantera' Zegarra was scheduled for February 14, 2024, in the middle of a tense moment in the program 'Because today is Saturday with Andrés.'

In this space hosted by Andrés Hurtado, both athletes finally saw each other and accepted the challenge after years of verbal confrontations and provocations. Without a doubt, the popular 'Chibolín' took advantage of the tension and set the date for the long-awaited fight.

What was the claim that Jonathan Maicelo made to Andrés Hurtado about the fight with 'Pantera' Zegarra?

The fight between Jonathan Maicelo and 'Pantera' Zegarra, initially promoted by Andrés Hurtado for February 14, 2024, has not been managed so far. Given this, the boxer used his social networks to make a claim to the popular presenter.

“You know that 'Chibolín' said the date of the fight. If you have noticed, I'm ready. The problem is with our friend, he acted oblivious… I am prepared, bother him because he promised to do this,” were Maicelo's words.

What did Andrés Hurtado respond to Jonathan Maicelo after his complaint about a fight with 'Pantera' Zegarra?

Last Saturday, February 17, Andres Hurtado He took advantage of his program to send a strong message to Jonathan Maicelo after complaining to him why he has not yet made the long-awaited fight with 'Pantera' Zegarra'.

In this regard, the television host pointed out that the accusations of physical and verbal aggression by Samantha Batallanos against Maicelo They caused the sporting event to not proceed.

“You know why I don't fight, Jonathan, because first you have to be accountable to Justice. “I can't do this when one of those involved is questioned for assaulting a woman,” said Hurtado.

