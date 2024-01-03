Nothing was kept silent. Andrés Hurtado is on vacation in USAwhere he also spent the New Year celebrations with his daughters Josetty and Genesis Hurtado. Despite the peace of mind of being away from work for a few weeks, he seemed very angry after a recent encounter with a fan. What happened? He knows all the details in the following note.

What did Andrés Hurtado say about Instarándula's images?

Andrés Hurtado was shopping in exclusive stores in California when a follower photographed him. This situation caused the presenter great fury. 'Because it's Saturday with Andrés'who was very upset after being recorded without his consent and did not hesitate to express his annoyance.

The Instarándula portal shared snapshots of the former comedian's shopping in Beverly Hills. When Andrés Hurtado saw the images, he burst into anger and asked for respect and privacy. “Cara***. Leave me alone, a little more privacy, a little more respect,” the presenter stated.

What did Andrés Hurtado say at Christmas?

The Panamericana Televisión presenter revealed on social networks what his odyssey was like to meet his daughters at the Christmas holidays. “Destiny wanted to separate us. My heart and soul broke, I was on the plane and they were in another destination, they were on their way to Las Vegas. (…) Let's see if I can find flights to arrive on time. I must urgently look for the suitcase and from there I have to look for the terminal,” he said.