A real king. Andrés Hurtado made a triumphant entrance in the last program of ‘La casa de Magaly’. The reality show celebrated its final episode by bringing together all the participants again, who arrived wearing their best clothes and even wearing some designer suits. But all the looks were stolen from himChibolin‘ when, unlike his companions, he arrived alone and not in the limousine that transported all the contestants.

The presenter of ‘Because today is Saturday with Andrés‘ appeared on the set in an ostentatious carriage pulled by white horses and accompanied by models in antique costumes Rome. But that was not all, because Hurtado arrived with a costume that emulated an emperor, although, when asked about his attire, he simply smiled and added with his well-known sarcasm that he “always dresses like that.

