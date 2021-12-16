Andrés Hurtado publicly denounced the Good Hope clinic in Miraflores for having received bad service. From the facilities of the health center, the driver recorded a video in which he expressed his discomfort at the lack of good medical service. However, the clinic denied the accusations and the presenter of Because today is Saturday with Andrés he had to apologize.

“The worst attention, we have already forgiven you 10 times your attention. All the people complain, both in the Emergency area and the COVID area. A single doctor for thousands of people who come here, ”he said.

Likewise, along with his publication, he also posted a message in which he regrets that the aforementioned clinic does not prioritize the lives of patients.

“Do not come to the Good Hope clinic in Miraflores, you are going to die. This is a service and information that can save you and your family, I always tell you the truth and the jugular: At Good Hope Clinic, they do not care about the lives of the patients, there is neither humanity nor criteria in the care of COVID patients “, wrote on his Instagram.

Good Hope Clinic rejects driver’s allegations

Through a statement, the clinic rejected the comments made by Andrés Hurtado. In the published document, the medical center specifies the arrival and departure records of the television celebrity, stating that he received the necessary care and according to the priorities of the case.

“We categorically reject what has been said since it does not conform to reality at any point, because it is defamatory in nature, showing a disrespectful attitude,” indicates the clinic.

The letter ends with the request for an apology from Andrés Hurtado through social networks, retracing what was said.

Andrés Hurtado apologizes about what was said about the Good Hope clinic

The presenter of Because today is Saturday with Andrés published a video in which he can be seen accepting that his comments were not correct. “I apologize to the Good Hope Clinic. Sometimes one can be dazed for the moment. The corresponding apologies for the case, “he wrote on social networks.

Andrés Hurtado was distinguished in the category Responsibility and Social Assistance

Through his Instagram account, the driver Andrés Hurtado showed off his award, a medal and a diploma. He was very smiling and accompanied the photograph with an extensive post in which he details the distinction he received

“Thanks to María Teresa García to Anita Altamirano, visionary founders and board of directors of the VIP Diplomatic Business Magazine, for this important award that deeply honors me and only motivates me to continue on the right path, with reason and the backbone of Saturday with Andrés: Social aid to our most needy Peruvian brothers ”, he added.

Andrés Hurtado was upset with Carlos Cacho for stating that Josetty is pregnant

On December 11, Carlos Cacho appeared as a jury in the new segment El gran bailando de Andrés. The makeup artist caused a strong reaction from the presenter Andrés Hurtado when he told him that his daughter, the influencer Josetty, was pregnant. “Shut up im ***** of m *****, are you crazy?” Snapped the driver of Because today is Saturday with Andrés.

“That will never happen. Never. If she gets pregnant, I die … They want me to die so they can inherit ”, he added.