Andres Hurtado he reappeared one more Saturday hosting the program “Because today is Saturday with Andrés” to brighten the afternoon of several Peruvian families, encouraging them to participate in the dynamics of his space; however, as usual, he lost his composure when members of the production team committed an act that was not to his liking.

While Josetty Hurtado’s father was talking by phone with a contestant who was participating in a game to win money, the cameras on the set came very close to his face. This fact triggered the indignation of the television figure, who called the act disrespectful and blamed his work team for the uncomfortable moment he had to spend live.

Andrés Hurtado threatens his production team

Immediately, he called the director of the channel to complain about striking him out so closely and showing his imperfections live. After that, Hurtado wanted to talk to the person in charge at the switcher and threatened to walk off the set.

YOU CAN SEE: Andrés Hurtado rebukes his producer for making fun of a live viewer

“The people of Azteca are here, please, a little respect. To the cameramen, to the directors who stick the camera in my face. No, don’t forgive me, for a little while (…). No one should disrespect me here because I am the authority”, he said at first.

“I think it’s disrespectful, because right now I’m leaving the channel (…). It is that they cannot put the camera in front of me ”, added moments later.

After his team continued to make fun of him, the driver added: “That’s why I always say: I hope my entire production team leaves. They want me to die.”

Andrés Hurtado and Laura Bozzo had a warm meeting

Television celebrities met again in Mexico and did not hesitate to document the special moment. The former driver showed great affection for Andrés Hurtado, because she, she barely saw him, she pounced on him to hug him.

YOU CAN SEE: Andrés Hurtado shows off with warriors on Good Friday: “With my new talents”

“We love each other,” the host of “Because today is Saturday with Andrés” tenderly expressed, and she added: “A lot.”