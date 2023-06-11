Alfredo Benavides visited the set of “Magaly TV, la firme”, on June 10, and impersonated Andrés Hurtado, in the middle of the recordings of “JB en ATV”. The comedian was inspired by the scene that “Chibolín” did in his program when he fired his producer live and recreated the moment in his style. At the end of the interview, ‘Fed up’ went up to the switcher room to throw out the ‘Urraca’ camera director and other workers. Likewise, he introduced him to who would replace him.

“Andrés Hurtado has gotten into my switcher? Because? Why doesn’t he want to go? let it go Does he have no program? ”, Medina said at the beginning. “Colleague, I present to you your new camera director, a superior brother, that all you ask of him is telepathy, look at the level we are at”, replied ‘Chibolón’. Later the comedian realized that the real director was still in the place and, therefore, ended up removing him. “What are you doing here if you no longer work here? Stand down,” he added. “Hey, Saki is my director, don’t throw him away (…) Oh, please, I have several aliens here, don’t worry (laughs),” the host concluded.

Did Andrés Hurtado talk to the producer after his dismissal?

Andrés Hurtado was invited to the Telemundo program “La mesa caliente” and was surprised by the hosts, as they linked up with producer José Malpartida. The worker said that he had known “Chibolín” for more than a decade and his friendship goes beyond work.

“Thank you for allowing me to communicate with Mr. Andrés. I have known Andrés for more than 10 years, we create the program together, we produce it together week by week and we have a relationship and friendship beyond work (…) But this time it did get out of hand. That question was misspelled because of me, wasn’t it? I saw it as a mistake,” Malpartida said.

