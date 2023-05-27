Human rights and cybertechnology seem to have a lot to do with the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele. The president who sells himself as “the most cool of the world” has surprised on this occasion with its decision to appoint cyberspecialist lawyer Andrés Guzmán last Wednesday as the first commissioner of Human Rights and Freedom of Expression of his administration, marked by torture, arbitrary arrests and forced disappearances in a brutal war against The gang. But the appointee, from Colombia, has major limitations: he lacks knowledge of Salvadoran politics and has no more than seven months of experience in human rights issues. His long career has been dedicated to advising on cybercrime, including media cases linked to the Colombian right.

The new commissioner was for 16 years in charge of Adalid, a company he founded and from which he consulted and investigated high-tech crimes. “There is no computer, hard drive, cell phone or SIM card that can resist the lawyer Andrés Guzmán Caballero who, in the best style of the famous bloodhounds of the series CSI and through digital evidence, it has clarified the darkest cases of justice in the country”, reads the corporate portrait of the now commissioner, who left the company’s management in September 2022. According to the Salvadoran government, Appointment shows “the commitment to the human rights of the population, which for decades was excluded by political power, non-governmental organizations and representatives of the international community.”

The cases in which Guzmán has been implicated have been many and very notorious. He was the lawyer who came out in defense of Óscar Iván Zuluaga —Uribista candidate for the 2014 presidential elections—, when a video that revealed Week It showed the politician together with a cybernetic hacker accused of spying on the peace process of the Government of Juan Manuel Santos with the FARC guerrillas in the middle of the presidential campaign. “We were able to determine that it was a spurious video,” Guzmán said in statements that were amplified in various media. Some time later it was verified that the video was not adulterated.

The cyber expert is singled out for his ties to the ombudsman, the conservative lawyer Carlos Camargo. In 2022, Adalid created, together with another company and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), the Digital Evidence Forensic Laboratory, a digital platform for the Ombudsman’s Office to support public defenders. The Union of Human Rights Defenders of the Ombudsman’s Office (Sindhep) denounced a few weeks ago, in the magazine Changethat the laboratory has been used to allegedly spy on the communications of officials who question Camargo’s management.

Guzmán denies during a video call with this newspaper that his work has been linked to the Colombian right and assures that he has also collaborated with leftist presidents in the region, although he explains that he cannot give their names for judicial reasons. “I have never had a political leader”, he affirms while insisting that he defines himself as a “technical”. Likewise, he refuses to respond to inquiries about the complaint of Change: “The media in Colombia know me, they know that I am an honorable and decent man. It is an article that does not deserve any words”.

Emel Rojas, a Bogotá councilor for the right-wing Christian party Colombia Justa Libres, was one of those who celebrated the appointment in El Salvador. “Aware of his high human and professional qualities, I am pleasantly pleased with the appointment of Dr. Andrés Guzmán Caballero”, remarked on Twitter. Likewise, he adds by phone that both are friends since they studied a postgraduate degree at the Sergio Arboleda University. It was there that they also met Camargo. “I say that he is from the center. I am the one who has right-wing positions, I don’t know if he has taken a turn, ”he says.

“It’s boring to do the same thing every day”

Guzmán’s first contacts with El Salvador were a year ago, when he began traveling to provide advice on digital rights and conferences on artificial intelligence. It was then that he met Bukele and they both had “very interesting conversations.” At that time, the lawyer wanted to make a radical change in his life. “It’s boring to do the same thing every day,” he said to himself after 16 years at the helm of Adalid. He says that he sold the company, ceased to be the director and accepted an offer from Camargo to be delegated defender for Rights in Virtual Environments and Freedom of Expression, a new position. It did not last long: he resigned in April 2023, shortly after the denunciation of Change. He explains that he left because Bukele had already offered him the new position in El Salvador.

He has been a professor at various universities in Bogotá, such as Rosario, Libre and La Sabana; He has also created and directed the master’s degree in Data Protection and ICTs at the Sergio Arboleda University, a think tank founded by conservative politicians and known for its links to the right. He has also been a consulting, contracting, and litigating attorney. He was the representative of the National Registry a decade ago in a criminal complaint for the leak to the media of the lists of people who had signed to call for a recall against the then mayor of Bogotá, Gustavo Petro. Although the complaint was not against anyone in particular, he stated that the only one who had access to that data was the current president.

The lawyer considers that his work with cybercrime is especially relevant for the area of ​​human rights in a country that wants to be “fully digital”. He highlights that human rights include issues of digital identity, privacy and habeas data: “All my life I have worked on human rights issues.” For him, his lack of knowledge in other sectors, such as the right to water, will be compensated by what his advisers contribute.

Being a foreigner has not been an inconvenience. “When I travel to other countries, everything Colombian immediately disappears from me. I am very technical everywhere. I have been a consultant in many parts of the world”, he comments. However, Guzmán acknowledges that he is in his first days in office and that he has had to find out about the social and cultural context of the country. One of his supports has been Bukele, with whom he has held long meetings: “He was kind enough to explain to me in general terms everything that happens.” Among the priorities, it seems, are the human rights violations that occur in the recruitment of minors by the gangs.

Guzmán arrives at a position with great challenges. International organizations such as Amnesty International have accused the Bukele government of committing “massive violations” of human rights in its criminal policy. Images and videos show how the prisons fill up with prisoners who live in crowds, in inhumane conditions and in fear of being violated. “[A un compañero] They beat him to death in the cell and dragged him out like an animal,” a former inmate told EL PAÍS in March. Many prisoners, according to the complaints, are detained without conclusive evidence of belonging to the gangs and are awaiting trial. A tattoo can be enough to get stopped.

Bukele, however, is overwhelmingly popular in the Central American country, with numbers above 90% approval. It is a symbol of change for a population fed up with gang violence and disenchanted by the lack of opportunity. Denunciations of human rights violations and attacks on other State institutions do not erode its power: it has managed to capitalize on sharp reductions in crime rates. In Colombia, he has become a benchmark for the right and the favorite rival of the president, Gustavo Petro. “I think I will go on vacation to Colombia,” Bukele promised in March.

The new commissioner justifies the criminal policy of the Salvadoran government, despite promising that he will visit the prisons and request a report. “There is a legal suspension of human rights due to an exceptional regime. We must analyze the historical framework, from years in which people could not move from one neighborhood to another, in which there was a curfew decreed by the gangs. There is an exceptional war that requires exceptional measures, ”he underlines. For Guzmán, the discussion of human rights should not focus on the prisoners, but on an entire population that has seen its rights violated by decades of violence: “People are afraid to speak. We have to find a solution.”

“I am a technician”; “I am an honorable man”; “I don’t have political sponsors,” the lawyer repeated several times. According to him, politics is not part of his job; last December he used his Twitter account to spread a phrase by the Spanish philosopher José Ortega y Gasset against ideologies. “Being from the left is, like being from the right, one of the infinite ways that man can choose to be an imbecile: both, in effect, are forms of moral hemiplegia,” he quoted. However, he rules out the possibility of joining the government of Gustavo Petro, Colombia’s first left-wing president in decades. If they offered him an equivalent position, he would turn it down. “I already have a serious contract with El Salvador,” he emphasizes.

