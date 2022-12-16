Andrés Guardado has one of the most respectable careers in the history of Mexican soccer. The player trained in the Atlas red-and-blacks can now boast of being the national footballer with the most games in Europe, surpassing the 500-game mark, a record that is not easy to achieve, even for the same players trained in the old leagues. continent.
The Mexican has earned the respect of many soccer legends worldwide, in addition, he has been recognized on many occasions by the fans of the clubs where he has played, this due to his enormous competitive tenacity and his total commitment to the colors. that you have to defend. Today the man from Guadalajara is inside Betis, a club where on many occasions he even enjoys the captain’s badge and with which the Mexican has fallen in love, for which he has made it clear that if he were in his hands, he would be happy to be able to continue within the Verdiblanco team.
“I feel very comfortable here. I work with joy, I like the team, the institution, I have soaked myself in Beticismo during all these years and right now I do not understand my life without Betis and the truth is that I am very excited about this final of the season. I look good, maybe some will not agree, but I feel strong, good and happy. Above all, because in the end the competition and the matches indicate what you can be left with in football and I look good and hopefully I can continue to be productive for the team.”
– Andres Guardado
