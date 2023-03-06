Andrés Guardado is one of the best soccer players in the history of Mexico. The eternal captain of the Mexican team is the player who has defended the Tri shirt the most times of all time and, furthermore, he is the national player who has played the most games in European football. And it is that he left for the old continent when he was around 20 years of age and since then he has not returned to Liga MX soccer.

The Mexican, now that he is retired from the national team, is focusing all his efforts on Betis and looking for that much-desired ticket to the next Champions League. The reality is that the 36-year-old veteran’s season is being very productive, he always adds up, and he is a key man in Pellegrini’s plans who has known how to rotate him in a good way. The sporting state in which the player is, has led the Mexican to publicly point out that his desire is to continue within the box of the city of Seville for at least one more year.

#Andrés #Guardado #decision #future #Betis