Mexico.- The entertainment world was shocked last Tuesday, April 4, after the announcement of the death of one of the greatest icons of Mexican television and cinemaAndres Garcia.

Unfortunately, the heartthrob of Mexican soap operas lost his life at 81 years of age at his home in Acapulco after a tough fight against various diseases, including hepatic cirrhosis and leukemia.

For many of those who faithfully followed the life of the artist born in the Dominican Republic, it was very sad that he died without having been able to say goodbye to his children, with whom he had been estranged for several years.

In fact, the actor’s widow, Margarita Portillo, confessed that the protagonist of ‘Pedro Navaja’ he did not want his daughter, Andrea García, to be present to say goodbye to his father, because “he had not been to visit him in ten years.”

For her part, the daughter who followed in Garcia’s footsteps in the entertainment industry, Andrea, confessed to the cameras of “Red Hot‘ last April 6 that he did want to attend his father’s funeral.

However, something that caused a furor is that Andrea García did not arrive at Margarita Portillo’s house in Acapulco, where the artist was laid awake, and it began to be speculated that it was not because she had a terrible relationship with her stepmother for several years.

However, the television host spoke on the program Televisa‘Today’, to reveal the reason why he could not go to his father’s funeral.

“I live from day to day, if I don’t work I don’t pay the rent and I had already asked for permission to work for three days and if I don’t go to work they fire me,” he told the morning program, in addition to thanking users for the condolences and good wishes networks sent: “Thank you for respecting these private, personal moments and blessings that all the people who had beautiful feelings, beautiful thoughts for us.”