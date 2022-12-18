Mexico.- Andrés García has been on everyone’s lips recently after his state of health declined after having suffered a overdose for consuming cocainein addition to the fact that the diseases he suffers have been manifesting.

The actor’s wife Daisy Portillo communicated on the morning of December 14 that the hepatic cirrhosis that the soap opera heartthrob suffers is “uncontrolled”.

Likewise, the spouse of the 81-year-old youtuber shared for the morning program of Aztec TV, ‘Venga la Alegría’, that “the pneumonia has already come out, he has to continue using oxygen, he is doing his breathing therapies. As for the pneumonia, he is very well treated.”

In addition, he added that the reason that the cirrhosis was out of control is due to several reasons, describing that he is very weak.

“He has uncontrolled cirrhosis, not decompensated, but uncontrolled for obvious reasons, he is weak because everything came together, but he is much better,” he explained.

In addition, everything worsened after being found lying inside his house due to an overdose from having consumed harmful substances last November, which is why he was hospitalized of emergency.

Three days ago, ‘Pedro navaja’ shared via instagram a photograph where he is treated by a doctor to thank him for the care during his recovery process.

“Dear friends, this time I want to recognize the work, professionalism and dedication that my doctors have had for me,” he wrote in the post, adding that he is very grateful for having been very attentive to his health.

However, the artist continued to worry his thousands of fans by looking much thinner in the photographs.