On April 4, the actor, Andrés García died at 81 years of age, after fighting for several months against cirrhosis that affected his health. In the midst of the sadness that still overwhelms his family, the controversy over his will continues to give something to talk about.

Let us remember that, in addition to his artistic career, the legendary actor was also known for being involved in several family problems. These led him to make changes to his inheritance, stipulating during his lifetime that Leonardo García and Andrea García (his children) were left out of the will, according to the program Windowing.

The hosts of the television program commented that, a few months ago, it was leaked that Margarita Portillo (her last partner), Andrés Portillo (Margarita’s son), Rosa María García (sister of the deceased) and Andrés García Jr. (Andrés García’s son ), would be the sole beneficiaries of the inheritance.

The will was read in a notary office in the municipality of Acapulco, Guerrero, a coastal place in Mexico, where it was reported that the inheritance was divided as follows:

Margarita Portillo: 25 percent Andrés Portillo: 25 percent Andrés García Jr.: 25 percent Rosa María García: 25 percent

It is worth mentioning that in addition to receiving 25 percent of the actor’s inheritance, Andrés Portillo had already received from García a property known as El Castillo, located south of Mexico City. At that time Margarita’s son sold her and gave an amount to the first actor.

Why did Andrés García distance himself from his children?

On repeated occasions, the statements and opinions that the actor had about his children were made public, who lived moments of happiness for many years, but also different problems. And he had differences with everyone at the time, which led them to not speak to each other again.

This unfortunate situation was expressed several times by Andrés himself, since it was said that they did not visit him at his home in Acapulco, where he spent his last days with his partner Margarita Portillo.