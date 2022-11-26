Not to believe! andres garciathe popular actor who participated in productions such as “The privilege of loving” Y “The body of desire”, is news and this time not because of some leading role that he will do again, but because he suffered an episode of drug addiction and tested positive for a cocaine overdose.

The artist entered a hospital and continues to be observed at a local clinic, where he was admitted to have his health evaluated in detail. All this was told by his wife Margarita Portillo, who is next to his partner who has suffered from cirrhosis for several years.

What did Andrés García’s wife say about the overdose?

Daisy Portillo, wife of Andrés García, assured: “We decided to take him to the hospital and an internist doctor is requested to see him. He tells me: ‘ Due to the overdose picture, the most difficult hours are the first 72 hours. I advise you to stay in the hospital ‘. It was as if my soul fell at my feet and my 20 is falling. I order an anti-doping test and yes, it came out positive for cocaine ”.

The actor has suffered from cirrhosis for some time, but it seems that he continues with one of his strongest vices: cocaine. His fans are very worried waiting for him to recover and stabilize his health.

Who are the 2 people to whom the inheritance of Andrés García belongs?

The soap opera heartthrob Andrés García spoke with the media “First hand” and explained why he considers that he does not have much time to live: “I have always been pushed forward, but The truth is that right now I think I’m going fast now , because there are already many months of diarrhea. It weakens you and each time you eat little.

Andrés García in the pool of his house in Acapulco, known as ‘El Paraíso’. Photo: andresgarciatvoficial / Instagram