Mexico.-The recently deceased actor Andrés García would still be married to Sandra Vale, according to a marriage certificate, and this would show that he did not divorce her, so it would be in doubt if the marriage he had with Margarita Portillo would be legitimate.

According to information on various news portals, Andrés García’s inheritance would have been divided between his partner, Margarita Portillo, his stepson and his sister Rosa García, but the actor Roberto Palazuelos has made public that if his first wife and children decide to appeal , they could get part of the inheritance.

Roberto Palazuelos, who had a close friendship with Andrés García, ensures that the actor of ‘Pedro Navaja’ never legally divorced Sandra Vale, his first wife, so some of the actor’s properties correspond to him.

Andy Vale, Leonardo García and the late actor Andrés García. Instagram photo

Andrés García and Sandra Vale were married in 1966 in Acapulco, Guerrero, and Andrés Jr. and Leonardo García were born as a result of their marriage, but apparently the three children of Andrés García were left out of his will and Margarita would be one of the beneficiaries of the fortune.

In the ‘De Primera Mano’ program they share a marriage certificate that would prove that Andrés García was Sandra Vale’s legal husband until the day he died and also a copy, which is still valid until 2023 and has no sign that the actor has divorced.

Presumably, Sandra Vale is the legal widow of Andrés García and could demand half of his assets.

Andrés García and Margarita Portillo met at the end of the nineties and were a couple for several years, then in 2011 they were married civilly in Tulum, Quintana Roo, but now it is said that he would have remained married to Sandra Vale, therefore, his marriage to Margarita Portillo would be invalid.

Andrés García and Sandra Vale would have started their divorce proceedings years ago but, apparently, they did not finish the process and that is why it is indicated that they would have continued in marriage until his death.

Andrés García, who began his artistic career at the age of 25 by participating in the film ‘Chanoc’, died on April 4 at the age of 81, after convalescing for several months, as he had been affected by several diseases, including cirrhosis.