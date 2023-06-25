A box full of porcelain pieces from a Berlin street market was the beginning of the Andrés Gallardo firm. Despite the fact that there were complete objects inside, the young man from Murcia was struck by those that were broken. Some fragments that once formed children’s pieces, animals, cups or plates. Gallardo and his partner, the Galician Marina Casal, found their inspiration in that mixture of naive, romantic and baroque styles.

«What we did at the beginning was a kind of collage of those broken pieces, combining the head of a panther with a broken leaf that had belonged to a vase. And by combining these elements, we created the first necklaces”, explains Casal. And so they continued to create unique jewelry from porcelain figurines. The concept and aesthetics of these pieces caught the attention of clients and the specialized press, which meant that it was no longer feasible to satisfy the demand with the findings in flea markets and antique dealers.

Gallardo and Casal had to create their own figures from scratch, but maintaining their original proposal. They got down to work to find a ceramic workshop suitable for their needs. A search that led them to Portugal, where both had worked when they were engaged in the textile industry as designers.

In the neighboring country they found Francisco Pinto, an artisan son and grandson of modelers whose factory was practically closed. «There we arrived with our broken porcelain necklaces and we proposed to reproduce some pieces keeping that essence of breakage. It was something quite strange for him, who was used to making perfectly finished pieces, and suddenly we arrived to tell him that we wanted to make animals that were broken, hollow on the inside… -Casal says between laughs, remembering that moment. But he joined the project without thinking, with great enthusiasm, and until today. It is an essential part of our project.” Casal and Gallardo have the bulk of the production in Francisco’s workshop, and collaborate with other small Spanish factories, such as the one with which they began to make the figure of the lion that is on their wonderful bags, where they want to continue maintaining that special bond .

A project that germinated in 2010 and that has remained on the crest of the wave with a very special symbol from the beginning: the rabbit. “It was not something sought,” says Casal. It coincided that one of the first runs of necklaces we made, when they were still unique pieces, we found a whole collection of porcelain bunnies that we transformed. We broke them, we took off their legs, their heads… and with that we created a collection of necklaces that we really liked how it turned out. When we started working with our team of craftsmen and started reproducing our own figurines, of course we made rabbits because we wanted to keep that element a bit.” A highly demanded figure, especially by clients in the Asian market, where the firm is very well received, both for its animal symbology and for its craftsmanship.

The creative process of Andrés Gallardo has been the axis of the craft week in the eighth edition of Madrid Craft Week, with identity, origin and authenticity as cult values ​​of this trend. A celebration in more than 200 fashion, decoration, design and gastronomy shops in the city, where the firm has its main store, a few meters from the bar where they toasted the beginning of this adventure more than a decade ago.