Andrew of England, the third son of Queen Elizabeth II, has decided to take a step back in his public visibility and has closed his website. The Duke of York has not removed the site from the Internet, but from now on the page thedukeofyork.org redirects to the duke’s profile within the British royal family’s website, royal.uk. All this as part of his retirement from official life.

With this step, it is evident that Andrés loses weight within the structure of the royal family. A natural step in the reorganization of the Windsors, since it is no longer the children of Elizabeth II —Carlos, Ana, Andrés and Eduardo— who hold the leading role, but the direct descendants of their heir: Carlos, his first-born Guillermo and his wife and his children, Kate, Jorge, Carlota and Luis.

But Andrés’ low profile is not just a consequence of changes within the royal family. It is also caused by his involvement in the case of the American pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, with whom he was a good friend and with whom he had a continuing relationship for years. The case has been reactivated in recent months for two reasons. First, for the premiere of a documentary on Netflix, Filthy rich, which shows the bad practices and abuses of the tycoon and that has become a media pressure element. And, on the other, in a more judicial sphere, for the arrest of Ghislaine Maxwell, considered the madam and provider of minors for the rich American. Maxwell, 58, has pleaded not guilty but will remain in prison without bail and her trial is scheduled for July 2021.

In addition to a website to report on his projects and those of his daughters, Beatriz and Eugenia de York, Prince Andrés also has some populous social networks. Have Facebook profile (with about 116,000 followers), a Twitter account for seven years (with more than 258,000 followers) and another on Instagram (with 220,000 viewers). However, none of the three have registered activity for eight months. In all of them, the latest publication is the communiqué of November 20 in which the prince announced his retirement from public life. In fact, that same statement is the first thing you see on your royal.uk profile as soon as you enter.

“It has become clear in recent days that the circumstances surrounding my previous relationship with Jeffrey Epstein have become a serious distortionary factor in the work of the royal family and in the valuable work of many charitable organizations and projects in which I am involved. “The statement then read. By this, Andrés was referring to the accusations that related him to Epstein, and which he tried to deal with with an inaccurate interview lasting almost an hour on the BBC.

In his November talk with journalist Emily Maitlis, the 60-year-old prince only acknowledged that it was comfortable for him to stay at Epstein’s house on visits to New York, but the rest of his relationship with him – dancing in the Caribbean, his daughters’ birthday parties in Windsor — fell into oblivion. Andrés has always assured that he never became suspicious of his friend’s criminal activities.

In fact, in the interview Andrés denied the most serious of the accusations: he claimed not to know Virginia Roberts, a woman who has affirmed that she was forced to maintain relations with the prince when she was just 17 years old.