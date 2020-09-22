A new book argues that Prince Andrew is a “sex addict” and a “daring lover.” The author is Ian Halperin, who will launch Thursday Sex, lies and dirty money from the powerful world elite. The text has been prepared, according to the publisher, with testimonies from at least a dozen of the women in Jeffrey Epstein’s circle who were allegedly related to the son of Elizabeth II. Halperin is a Canadian investigative journalist, writer, and documentarian. His 2009 book, Unmasked: The Last Years of Michael Jackson, was number 1 on the list of The New York Times in 2009; She has also written about the Kardashian family.

″ Most of the women painted Andrés as a perfect gentleman. One of them said that he was a very daring lover: there were no limits … One told me: ‘Andrés shook my world in the bedroom’, but was disappointed because after that she did not hear from him again, “said the author during his interviews to promote his work.

Halperin added: “One of Andrés’s ex-lovers revealed that he had a sex addiction because he was always the second son in relation to Prince Charles and compared the relationship with his brother to that of Guillermo and Enrique. This led to his lifestyle of playboy. He wasn’t getting any attention and it made him feel special to get these beautiful women in his bed. “

The author of the book, which will be a new headache for the British royal house, maintains that he did not discover any evidence that Andrés – who has denied the accusations that he slept with Epstein’s sex slave Virginia Roberts – had sexual relations with underage women, but “there is no doubt that Epstein provided girls to Andrés and that was the reason they were friends … He had an obsession with redheads.”

Halperin alleges that Andres – who insists his friendship with Epstein was purely business-focused – began to fear the American mogul. The author states: “Epstein obtained information about people and used it against them … When he and Andrés met for the last time, in 2011, Andrés got on his knees begging him never to reveal anything about him. If Epstein ever had a prince on his knees, imagine the power he had over others. “

Jeffrey Epstein was accused of sex trafficking of dozens of minors and for that reason arrested and jailed in 2019 in New York. He pleaded not guilty. On August 10, he was found dead in his New York jail cell and his death was determined to be suicide. He was 66 years old. Epstein’s friendship with Andres of England and his supposed participation in his parties led to the prince’s departure from official British life.

The case has been reactivated in recent months for two reasons. First, for the premiere of a documentary on Netflix, Filthy rich, which shows the bad practices and abuses of the tycoon and that has become a media pressure element. And, on the other, already in the judicial sphere, for the arrest of Ghislaine Maxwell, considered the madam and provider of minors for the rich American. Maxwell, 58, has pleaded not guilty but will remain in prison without bail and her trial is due in July 2021.

The pressure on the prince began to increase after his unsuccessful attempt to settle the matter in a television interview last November that turned completely against him, due to the exercise of ambiguity and pride that Andrés displayed. Journalist Emily Matlis cornered him on the show Newsnight, of the BBC, in a dialogue in which the Duke of York refused to show any regrets for his relationship with Epstein, showed excessive coldness with the victims, made excuses that were later mocked by the media – he could not have “sweated profusely ”when dancing with Giuffre in a London club, according to her, because during her participation in the Falklands War she began to suffer“ a medical condition that prevented her from sweating ”- but, above all, she made it clear that their friendship was not both with Epstein but with Maxwell. Andrés admitted that he had reunited with his old friend in London in mid-2019, when the US authorities had already decided to reopen the investigation into Epstein. They did not speak about the scandal, the prince said “because there was nothing to talk about, it was no longer news … we had left it behind.”

According to several British media, the publication of the list of flights organized by Epstein in which Andrés from England is supposed to appear is expected in the next few days. The prince has not been seen in recent weeks and there is no photo of him at the wedding of his daughter Beatriz, held this summer in Windsor.