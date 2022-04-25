Little by little the future of the Alcorcón Sports Association is beginning to be written. After 12 years in professional football, in the Second Division, Alcorcón have to think about the First RFEF with the aim of making a competitive team to fight for promotion. The first decision was to displace Emilio Vega from the sports management of Alcorcón, although Vega will continue with the club in the international talent search department. The second decision was renew one of the most important talents of the quarry, Óscar Rivas.

It seems that among the next decisions will be to meet the new sports director. In recent days in the pottery environment and in the rumor mill around Santo Domingo, different names have sounded for the sports management. But the chosen one seems to be Andrés Fernández. At first, Fernández seemed to have his destiny in the Cultural Leonesa but the situation has changed and Iván Bravo considers that Andrés Fernández is the ideal person to design the sporting future of Alcorcón.

Andrés Fernández was a player for Cultural Leonesa. He started his career in the offices in Roquetas del Mar after hanging up his boots and then spent a decade in Almería in the technical secretariat in tasks related to the quarry and with the first team in its last stage in the First Division. He has also been to Alavés and Valladolid. Everything indicates that his next responsibilities will be to create a competitive pottery project in Primera RFEF.

In addition to sports management there is also a name on the table and that sounds loudly to take charge of the potter’s bench. It’s Javi Baraja’s. The 41-year-old coach was coach of Palencia in 2014, was second to his brother Rubén Baraja at Rayo Vallecano in the 2016/17 campaign, coach of the Valladolid youth team and Valladolid Promesas. Precisely in Pucela he developed a good part of his career as a player.