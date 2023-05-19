Friday, May 19, 2023
Andrés Felipe Román would miss the rest of the tournament with Nacional: the reason

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 19, 2023
in Sports
Andrés Felipe Román would miss the rest of the tournament with Nacional: the reason


Andrés Felipe Román

Andrés Felipe Román (center) celebrates the 0-1 win for Nacional.

Photo:

Cesar Melgarejo – WEATHER

Andrés Felipe Román (center) celebrates the 0-1 win for Nacional.

The player was a starter in the scheme of Brazilian coach Paulo Autuori.

Andrés Felipe Román had become one of the key players in the Atlético Nacional scheme for coach Paulo Autuori. Since his departure from Millonarios, Román has had outstanding performances dressed in green.

The Bogotá winger is the player with the second most minutes in the League with Nacional: 1,405, only surpassed by Danovis Banguero (1,429). He also played 225 in the Copa Libertadores.

Despite playing in defensive positions, Román scored two goals and contributed three assists, two of them in the international tournament.

Román was injured in the 85th minute of the match that Nacional drew 2-2 against Deportes Tolima in Ibagué, on Wednesday, on the last date of the round-robin phase of the championship.

Photo:

Jaiver Nieto, THE TIME

Andrés Román would be low for the rest of the championship

Press versions assure that Román has a fracture and that would take him out of the rest of the championship.

Atlético Nacional has not issued, until now, any medical report about Román’s health. In case of losing it, it would be a significant casualty, especially considering that Edier Ocampo is with the Colombia U-20 team in the World Cup in Argentina.

SPORTS

More sports news

