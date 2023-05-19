Andrés Felipe Román would miss the rest of the tournament with Nacional: the reason

Andrés Felipe Román had become one of the key players in the Atlético Nacional scheme for coach Paulo Autuori. Since his departure from Millonarios, Román has had outstanding performances dressed in green.

The Bogotá winger is the player with the second most minutes in the League with Nacional: 1,405, only surpassed by Danovis Banguero (1,429). He also played 225 in the Copa Libertadores.

Despite playing in defensive positions, Román scored two goals and contributed three assists, two of them in the international tournament.

Román was injured in the 85th minute of the match that Nacional drew 2-2 against Deportes Tolima in Ibagué, on Wednesday, on the last date of the round-robin phase of the championship.

Photo: Jaiver Nieto, THE TIME

Andrés Román would be low for the rest of the championship

Press versions assure that Román has a fracture and that would take him out of the rest of the championship.

Atlético Nacional has not issued, until now, any medical report about Román’s health. In case of losing it, it would be a significant casualty, especially considering that Edier Ocampo is with the Colombia U-20 team in the World Cup in Argentina.

