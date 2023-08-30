The classic between Millonarios and Nacional brought endless seasonings, not only because of what happened last semester, during the final that left the ambassador team as Colombian champion, but also because of the return of two former players who had passed through Millonarios, even, being champions: Andrés Felipe Román and Jhon Duque.



Both players arrived with mixed feelings, so they got in the blue cast. Since the warm-up, the reception has not been the warmest, especially for the right-back.

This is how they received Román in El Campín

The initial whistle not only marked what each team was looking for on the field, but also the hostile response of the fans to the Nacional player.

Every time that Román touched the ball, the whistle took over the stage, amid shouts and chants. He did not go unnoticed, despite being focused on the game, he found himself outmatched at various times in the game.

Already in sports, he did not have his best first half, Millonarios’ goal came from that area. From love to hate there is a single step, a single decision, every action brings a reaction. Football, full of its folklore, accommodates all of this, with respect.

The man from Bogotá was on the court for 83 minutes, being replaced by Eddier Ocampo. In short, he completed a total of 15 passes, out of the 18 he attempted. He was neutralized in attack, not being able to go up in this area when attacking. His heat map made it clear, he didn’t go up much in attack and in the middle distance, which is one of his virtues, he couldn’t hit.

His departure from the field occurred in the midst of the whistles of the stage, leaving the field that once saw him grow upside down in soccer, moreover, with the fans against it, the one that once chanted it, but that due to things in life, are on different shores.

Román “erased the trace” of Millionaires

After the game, Román deleted from Instagram all the photos in which there was an allusion to Millionaires.

They did it. They finally broke it. They finally won. They destroyed someone who was always happy, who always smiled. Someone who didn’t deserve the hate and had his heart broken again.

Felipe Román deleted all the photos he had with Millonarios on his instagram.

