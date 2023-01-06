Andrés Felipe Ibargüen decided his future after intense rumors

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Andrés Felipe Ibargüen, Colombian striker.
Andrés Felipe Ibargüen, Colombian striker.
The attacker was one of the most desired on the market.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
January 6, 2023, 03:43 PM
the future of Andres Ibarguen was about to be resolved. The Deportes Tolima player was wanted by big clubs in the BetPlay League for the first half of 2023, among them, a great from Bogotá like Millonarios who wanted him, but failed to close the signing, Atlético Nacional who wanted his return, or the Deportivo Independiente Medellin.
What was more than clear is that Andrés Felipe Ibargüen was not going to continue at Deportes Tolima and was open to defining his new course in the coming weeks. It didn’t take long when rumors appeared that he would change cities in Colombia and it was confirmed that Medellín’s interest was true.
He is the seventh signing of the runner-up team after Daniel Londoño, Edwuin Cetré, Jaime Alvarado, Jorge Cabezas, Emerson Batalla and Jhon Palacios.
(You can read: David Ospina warns Cristiano Ronaldo: see the goalkeeper’s incredible assist).
‘Ibargüen is powerful’
Deportivo Independiente Medellín is armed with important players and with, in the absence of one winger, three for the BetPlay 2023-I League. Emerson Batalla, Edwuin Cetré and Andrés Ibargüen. The explosiveness of the former Nacional and Deportes Tolima may be vital to achieve the achievements that the institution saw so close after the final against Deportivo Pereira.
Days before, it had been said that Andrés Ibargüen had everything ready to be a new Medellín player. Thus, the caleño reached an agreement with the institution and was confirmed as the seventh player that comes to contribute. Initially signed for one year, with the possibility of extending it. Through a video with the former Tolima’s goals, the Paisa club made his arrival official.
FOOTBALL
More sports news
January 6, 2023, 03:43 PM
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Andrés #Felipe #Ibargüen #decided #future #intense #rumors
Leave a Reply