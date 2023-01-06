Andrés Felipe Ibargüen decided his future after intense rumors

the future of Andres Ibarguen was about to be resolved. The Deportes Tolima player was wanted by big clubs in the BetPlay League for the first half of 2023, among them, a great from Bogotá like Millonarios who wanted him, but failed to close the signing, Atlético Nacional who wanted his return, or the Deportivo Independiente Medellin.

What was more than clear is that Andrés Felipe Ibargüen was not going to continue at Deportes Tolima and was open to defining his new course in the coming weeks. It didn’t take long when rumors appeared that he would change cities in Colombia and it was confirmed that Medellín’s interest was true.

He is the seventh signing of the runner-up team after Daniel Londoño, Edwuin Cetré, Jaime Alvarado, Jorge Cabezas, Emerson Batalla and Jhon Palacios.

‘Ibargüen is powerful’

Deportivo Independiente Medellín is armed with important players and with, in the absence of one winger, three for the BetPlay 2023-I League. Emerson Batalla, Edwuin Cetré and Andrés Ibargüen. The explosiveness of the former Nacional and Deportes Tolima may be vital to achieve the achievements that the institution saw so close after the final against Deportivo Pereira.

Days before, it had been said that Andrés Ibargüen had everything ready to be a new Medellín player. Thus, the caleño reached an agreement with the institution and was confirmed as the seventh player that comes to contribute. Initially signed for one year, with the possibility of extending it. Through a video with the former Tolima’s goals, the Paisa club made his arrival official.

