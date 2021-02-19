Andrés Miguel Fassi (59 years old) has a lifetime linked to football and made a career from the smallest space within the sport until managing a First Division club. A story similar to that of Daniel Passarella, who was a multi-champion player, coach and River president (although he sent him down and he can’t even step on the Monumental …). Fassi achieved so much success that he already has his mind set outside of Argentina.

“I will no longer participate in the sports operations of Pachuca, I will stay working as a member of the board of directors. I have to closely follow Atenas de Uruguay”, he confirmed to Clarion from the outside.

Atenas is a club of the Second Division of Uruguayan football. As a first measure, a luxury surname was brought to join the squad. Sebastián Riquelme, Juan Román’s brother, is already part of the club that Fassi manages with his son Juan Pablo.

Andrés Fassi and his son Juan Pablo, doing the famous “T” in Talleres. Photo: Instagram

After 26 years he will leave his position as vice president of the Pachuca Group, which acquired Talleres and now Athens, and all his concentration will be in the T and in a club in Spain. The decision is due to the fact that Jesús Martínez, an intimate and co-worker of Fassi, took a step to the side. “My departure from Pachuca sports is imminent. I want to focus on workshops and this project in Spain,” said Fassi.

Sebastián Riquelme, in his beginnings in Argentinos Juniors, is a hitch like his brother Juan Román. Play in Athens of Uruguay. Photo: @ juvenilesaaaj.com,

Sebastián, Fassi’s other son, is a goalkeeper for Necaxa de México. It is that the former footballer and coach always led a life linked to the country that saw Diego Maradona lead Argentina to be world champion in 86. “At 30 I was working 18 hours a day, Saturdays and Sundays too. Now at 59 it’s not the same, I have to slow down a bit”, expressed the leader.

He became an amateur soccer player working as a goalkeeper and then took the FP and coach course. He worked as a physical trainer for All Boys, from Córdoba; and then he continued in Belgrano, Racing de Córdoba and Talleres, where he met Roberto Marcos Saporiti, with whom he worked there, and then finally in San Lorenzo de Córdoba.

The Cordovan president confirmed to Clarion that could enter the Guiness Records for the flights you made in the last five months. He got on a plane 223 times to make trips to Europe. The Spanish club in which Fassi will be present was not revealed, but he will lead a very hectic life with takeoffs and landings.

He took advantage of the dialogue, to show again his discontent with Argentine soccer. It is one of the standard bearers of the Stock Companies within our country. “There are many indebted clubs and a Professional League could be made seriously,” he said. In turn, his position is not compatible with the Argentine Football Association, because they no longer answer the phone or participate in virtual meetings by Zoom.

Uruguayan Alexander Medina, coach of the club, along with Andrés Fassi, president of Talleres. Photo: Press Workshops

“Talleres is up to date with its employees and we plan to finish with a large property called Mundo Talleres”he commented. Some time ago, the Barrio Jardín team promoted players and began to sell several million to many youth.

Some time ago they sold Emanuel Reynoso to Boca, who now he wanted to incorporate Nahuel Tenaglia and Román Riquelme received a “no” for an answer. Precisely, Tomás Pochettino (a former Boca), went to Austin FC of the MLS, Nahuel Bustos, from the quarry “noodle”, went on loan to Pachuca and now Girona of Spain, and Facundo Medina (former River), ended up in the Lille from France.

It also incorporated, at the time, people with experience such as Javier Gandolfi and Mauricio Caranta. The latter left football and began his career as a coach in another club in Córdoba: Instituto. With respect to Belgrano, the other team and classic Talleres rival, fighting to return to the top flight, Fassi was eager for him to achieve promotion. “Cordoba football has to be great again in Argentina and America”, closed the experienced Cordovan leader.

Look also

