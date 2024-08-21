He has been an animal lover since he was a child, and has owned more than 40 animals, including axolotls, a Burmese python, emperor scorpions, four-horned chameleons and even a river crocodile. In his youth he travelled the world to meet species such as the orangutan, the Komodo dragon and tarsiers and currently he spreads knowledge about science in the Society of Anonymous Scientists, in his podcast ‘Masaje Cerebral’ or in books such as ‘Fieras Familiares’, by the publisher Libros del Asteroide. Andrés Cota Hiriart, a Mexican zoologist and writer, is the guest of this edition of The Interview.

