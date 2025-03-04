The defense could not be in the party of Sevilla Atlético against Yeclano





News in the nursing of the Seville Atlético. Andrés Castrín He suffers a myofascial lesion in the twin of the left leg. According to information on the medical services of the Nervión entity, at the expense of evolution, the estimated period of decline is between four and six weeks.

The defense fell injured in training prior to the home party of the subsidiary against sports yeclano. Andrés Castrín could not be in the call of the team trained by Jesús Galván for a meeting that ended with the result of 2-0.

The Galician footballer has participated in 23 of the 26 days played so far by the Sevilla subsidiary in Group II of the First Federation. In fact, Andrés Castrín was appointed best footballer of the month of February in First RFEF.

In December, the defense also had his chance with the first Sevillista team. Andrés Castrín debuted as a starter and having the 90 minutes in the Olot-Sevilla (1-3) match corresponding to the second tie of the Copa del Rey.