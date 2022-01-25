The Murcian striker, questioned in the summer by part of the stands and the Grana board, has scored seven goals and is an example of dedication for the entire dressing room
When the signing of Andrés Carrasco for Real Murcia was made official on June 11, many fans doubted that the Murcian striker had enough quality to be the ‘9’ of the Grana team. Many waited until the end of the market for the arrival of another center forward and others thought that, at 33 years old, he would no longer be around.
