This Tuesday, at the Atanasio Girardot, they met Independiente Medellín and Águilas Doradas for the fourth day of the semifinal home runs.

Leonel Álvarez’s team took the lead with a Marco Pérez penalty, after 25 minutes, after a foul by Víctor Moreno in the area.

The 35th minute of the first half was passing when the refereeing body decided to suspend the game for a few minutes, due to the torrential rain that impeded visibility and prevented the ball from rolling through the puddles. After several minutes of waiting, the game was finally able to resume and pick up pace.

Already in the second half, around 52′ and after the VAR review, a penalty was awarded to DIM. The person in charge of sending the ball to the bottom was Andrés Cadavid.

The 63 minutes elapsed, with the reds being fully launched on the attack and the second came with the stamp of Luciano Pons, after capturing a rebound.

At the end of the game, with the score 2-1, defender Andrés Felipe Cadavid published a delicate video on his social networks. In the, the complaint that he was threatened with a gun by the bodyguard of Fernando Salazar, owner of Águilas Doradas.

‘The escort says that he is pulling out a gun’

Andrés Felipe Cadavid (right), captain of Medellín.

“Hey, how long are we going to let that gentleman from Fernando Salazar want to bully us, brother. Until when? He’s going to bully us after the games and the escort says drawing gungoing to the truck (sic)”, is the first thing the center-back says in his video.

“No, daddy, not here. You’re making a mistake, daddy. Do you think you’re a bandit or what? In this day and age, brother? No, dad, it’s not like that. Football in peace my brother, look what we’re going to do. What Nobody gets wrinkled anymore, what does that fool think, ome?”Add.

“I do not agree that this gentleman from Fernando Salazar, outside the stadium, wants to bully one. Do you think we are in the era of where, of Pablo (Escobar)? No more, partners, make no mistake,” he concludes.

So far, neither Fernando Salazar nor anyone from the leadership wing of Águilas Doradas has spoken out about Cadavid’s video.

