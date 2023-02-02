At the end of the 80s of the last century, Andres Barbosa Alcon I was a young biology student at the Complutense University of Madrid with a great interest in birds. His fondness for ornithology led him to develop his doctoral thesis at the National Museum of Natural Sciences (MNCN-CSIC) under the direction of Eulalia Moreno. Her thesis titled Ecomorphological study of wading birds (aves: Charadrii) adaptive modifications related to foraging explored the adaptations of wading birds to their environment.

At the end of that same year, 1994, Andrés traveled to Antarctica for the first time, coming into contact with the birds to which he dedicated a large part of his life; the Penguins. But not only to them. After returning from that first trip to the extreme south of the planet, Andrés was awarded a European Marie Curie scholarship and went to the Pierre et Marie Curie University in Paris for a postdoctoral stay under the supervision of Professor Anders Møller. The object of study was then the Barn Swallow and the costs of the sexual ornaments for the flight, for which he moved to Badajoz to study the population of these birds studied by Professor Florentino de Lope from the University of Extremadura.

At the end of his stay in Paris, he returned to Spain and after going through different contracts and scholarships in Badajoz and Madrid, he obtained a research position at the Experimental Station of Arid Zones (EEZA), a center belonging to the Higher Council for Scientific Research located in Almería. There he did not hesitate to take charge of organizing the Saharan Fauna Rescue Park, where several endangered gazelle species reproduce for their reintroduction into their natural environment in North Africa, and to initiate studies on birds that inhabit the semi-desert areas of the Almeria province.

It would soon return to Antarctica, one of the driest areas on the planet, despite what is commonly thought, since the little rainfall that occurs there is frozen immediately. Years later, Andrés moved permanently to Madrid, to the Department of Evolutionary Ecology of the National Museum of Natural Sciences, where he recovered the line of study of Antarctic penguins that led him to his first trip to the extreme south of the world years ago.

Andrés was a tireless traveler, not only in the Antarctic campaigns that kept him away from home many Christmases. He also traveled to the arctic to study the snow bunting on the Norwegian island of Svalbard, as well as various places in Chile and Argentina. His works, more than 180 scientific publications, cover different aspects of bird biology, from ecomorphology or ecophysiology through behavior, reproductive biology or conservation.

His most fruitful line was, however, that of Antarctic penguins, which led him to lead several research projects related to the effect of climate change on these birds, as well as many aspects of their biology that are being affected by climate fluctuations. , tourist influx, fishing exploitation and diseases. Andrés established long-term studies to monitor the effects of climate on populations of penguins in Antarctica that are now orphaned by their main driver. At the end of last year, Andrés Barbosa was preparing for the 2022-2023 Antarctic campaign when he fell ill. That didn’t stop him from making the campaign go ahead and at the time of writing his collaborators are in Antarctica collecting data for the project.

Among Andrés’ occupations were not only the scientific studies that he led for decades, but he was also concerned with promoting scientific knowledge by performing management tasks in national and international organizations. Thus, he participated in different executive committees of associations and scientific organizations such as the Spanish Society for Evolutionary Biology (SESBE), the Spanish Ornithological Society (SEO/Birdlife), or the National Museum of Natural Sciences itself, of which he was deputy director of research for several years. Internationally, he participated in the Scientific Committee for Antarctic Research (SCAR) and collaborated with the International Union for Biological Sciences (IUBS).

Andrés put all his effort into making the knowledge he produced reach the society that supported his research and spared no time in writing informative articles, giving lectures at schools, institutes or universities, participating in documentaries and reports on his work, etc. And even so, he was also able to find time for other activities that completed him as a person. He liked to devote his free time to painting and music. He played the saxophone with skill in the Toni Big Band that he delighted us with at different events. A staunch supporter of Atlético de Madrid, he took his team’s scarf to the most remote places on the planet.

Most of us scientists live absorbed in our respective specialties, paying little attention to other matters. However, Andrés always found time to help others because he was, in addition to being a great scientist, an excellent human being.

Monday was a bad day for science in general and for the National Museum of Natural Sciences in particular. On Monday, like a jug of cold water, the news arrived that Andrés Barbosa, who had been fighting cancer for some time, had died. Many of us knew that he was sick, but we always had the hope, to a great extent encouraged by his attitude, that everything was going to be fine. It was not like that and that is why the activity in the museum has continued since Monday, but it does so with an aura of sadness that makes us work with more silence than usual, with more regret and with less encouragement.

Andrés, your family and your countless friends and collaborators already miss you. Science loses one of its most brilliant researchers and the world a defender of nature. Our job now must be to share your legacy and keep it alive always in our memory.

santiago merino He is a research professor at the National Museum of Natural Sciences (MNCN).

